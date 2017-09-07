10-year-old shot by BB gun in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A 10-year-old boy was recently shot with a BB gun by another boy, according to Williamsburg Police.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on September 1.

Police say the victim’s 13-year-old brother heard noises in the backyard and looked outside to see two boys that he knew. The 13-year-old thought the boys were trying to steal his bike so he went outside with his brother.

As they went outside, the two boys in the backyard ran into another yard where one of them yelled that they had five seconds to run away or he would start shooting.

The brothers turned to run but the boy fired what is believed to be a BB gun in their direction.

The 10-year-old victim was hit in the back.

Both brothers reported seeing one of the boys pointing a silver handgun in their direction. One of the suspects is believed to be 14-years-old but the age of the other is unknown.

Police continue to investigate.