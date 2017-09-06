× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds, rain, and storms today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Midweek rain and possible severe storms… A cold front is pushing through the region today, bringing us clouds, rain, storms, and a cool down. Expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers and storms through the day. Most of the rain this morning will be in NC with a few rumbles of thunder near the coast. Rain will become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Highs will slip into the low 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year.

Cooler air will move in behind the front for the end of the week. Highs will drop into the mid 70s by Thursday. A few showers will linger into early Thursday morning but we will return to sunshine by the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine and 70s on Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (80%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers (30%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

The eye of Irma is moving away from Barbuda and toward St. Martin. Irma is centered about 35 miles ESE of St. Martin and moving WNW and 16 mph. On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands this morning, move near or over portions of the northern Virgin Islands later today, and pass near or just north of Puerto Rico this afternoon or tonight.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 185 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

5:00 AM AST Wed Sep 6

Location: 17.9°N 62.6°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 914 mb

Max sustained: 185 mph

Tropical Storm Jose is expected to become a hurricane by tonight. Jose is centered about 1255 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west at 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Jose is expected to become a hurricane by tonight.5:00 AM AST Wed Sep 6

Location: 12.5°N 42.8°W

Moving: W at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Gulf of Mexico. Katia is centered about 105 miles east of Tampico, Mexico and moving ESE at 2 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Katia is expected to remain offshore of Mexico through Friday morning. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

4:00 AM CDT Wed Sep 6

Location: 22.1°N 96.3°W

Moving: ESE at 2 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 6th

1667 Hurricane: Chesapeake Bay rose 12 feet

1975 F1 Tornado: Lancaster Co

2008 Tropical Storm Hanna. Max Winds 59 KTS Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

