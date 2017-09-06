Tropical storm Katia forms in the Gulf of Mexico

TAMPICO, Mexcio — Tropical depression thirteen has now formed into Tropical Storm Katia.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Katia formed early Wednesday morning about 105 miles east of Tampico, Mexico. Katia is considered to have maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is currently moving east- southeast at 2 mph.

Katia is expected to remain offshore of Mexico through Friday morning.

There are currently 3 named storms in the Atlantic basin: Tropical Storm Katia, Tropical Storm Jose and Hurricane Irma.

