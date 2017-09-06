HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan talk about going into season 3 of “Outlander.” The season is based on the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series that spans the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale. “Outlander” Season Three Premieres September 10th on Starz
One of the hottest couples on cable preview season 3 of Outlander on Coast Live
