One of the hottest couples on cable preview season 3 of Outlander on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan talk about going into season 3 of “Outlander.” The season is based on the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series that spans the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale. “Outlander” Season Three Premieres September 10th on Starz