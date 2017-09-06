Norfolk’s new Selden Market to open October 4 with 12 tenants

NORFOLK, Va. – Selden Market inside the historic Selden Arcade will open to the public on October 4.

Downtown Norfolk Council says the market has secured leases with 12 storefront tenants, which include:

Doughminion

Doughnut shop with a modern twist, featuring both classic and one-of-a-kind flavors.

Flutterby Soap Company

Handcrafted vegan soaps, lotions, and other skincare products – using high quality essential oils and butters.

Food, Clothing & Shelter

A curated retail experience where culture and community meet.

Hummingbird Chocolate & Tea Room

Elevating your tea and chocolate drinking experience.

LORAK Jewelry

Modern jewelry store known for in-house designed and crafted jewelry collections and unique engagement rings.

Merchant’s Reserve

Exceptionally sourced nut, chocolate and specialty food gifts – reserved just for you.

Thank You Gift Shop

An extension of Thank You Gallery that aims to provide customers with a hand-curated selection of unique and limited goods.

P.O.P.

Enriching children’s lives through the Power of Play.

Velvet Witch

A curated gift shop carrying products for healing of the mind, body and soul.

Vessel Craft Coffee

A coffee bar featuring ethically sourced coffee, cold brew, brew gear and world change.

Werther Leather Goods

Quality leather bags and wallets, made locally.

Werrell Woodworks

A modern decor store with products for your business and home to create a unique and memorable space.

The new Selden Market will be a place with low rents and short-term leases so businesses can shape their model, learn from each other and build community in a low-risk environment.

“We have had so much interest in Selden Market from new and existing business owners,” said Drew Ungvarsky, chairman of the Vibrant Spaces committee and CEO and executive creative director of Grow. “We reviewed and selected the applicants with the goal to create a lively and energetic environment for Downtown Norfolk. We anticipate Selden Market will continue to evolve as these businesses grow and get established.”

An explosion heavily damaged the Selden Arcade on April 17, 2015.

Investigators found that the origin of the explosion came from outside the building in the main 208 volt power feed to the building’s electrical power switch room.

A contractor had struck that line earlier that morning. According to the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s report, the contractor strike damaged the line, starting a chain of events that led to the catastrophic failure of the electrical system, which caused severe arching and an explosion, also referred to as an arc blast.

The fire in the room lasted only a few seconds and did not trigger the sprinklers in the area, the report said.

