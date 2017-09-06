Mom said she was frantic trying to find two young boys dropped off at the wrong bus stop after school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norfolk, Va. - One couple is furious after the second day at school.

Jonathon and Laurel Morgan said their young sons ages 6 and 8 years-old were put on the wrong bus home and they had trouble finding them Wednesday afternoon.

First grader Ethen Morgan and his big brother Tristan Dank who is in third grade said they were dropped off at an unfamiliar location in their neighborhood.

Laurel Morgan said they were put on the wrong bus at Suburban Park Elementary School and dropped off several blocks down the street.

“I said I think were lost,” said Ethen Morgan.

The two boys said spotted a park they recognized and worked together to figure out the way home.

“I saw the park and I knew I needed to make a U-turn home,” said Tristan Dank.

Meanwhile, their mom said she was frantic on the phone with the school trying to get answers after two bus drivers came by without the boys on board.

She said the second driver came by and said she had dropped the boys off a few blocks away.

“I’m out in the middle of the street screaming into the phone, ‘where are my children’ because I literally had no idea. It's the scariest thing ever,” said Laurel Morgan.

Laurel Morgan claims she had a hard time getting answers when she called the school.

“I asked with slightly colorful language where they were and was told that I don't get to talk to them like that and was hung up on,” said Laurel Morgan.

She soon spotted the boys coming down the street.

“When I saw my mom I wasn't worried anymore,” said Tristan Dank.

The Norfolk School District Issued a Statement about the allegations:

“As is the case for all school districts, the beginning of the school year is always a very busy time for bus drivers and challenges are not uncommon. Students and parents should know that Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) takes the daily task of transporting over 11,000 students during the school year very seriously. The transportation staff at NPS work very hard to minimize any inconvenience, but certainly appreciate understanding as students, parents and drivers are getting used to schedules. This particular incident is under investigation and will be resolved with the parents before the end of the week. Should parents have questions or concerns, the School Transportation Department may be reached at (757) 892-3320.”

The Morgan’s said they are furious and claimed to have experienced a similar situation last year.

“It just brings up so many questions about how they're being care for,” said Jonathon Morgan.