March planned outside of Coastal Dog Services court appearance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A group is planning to march outside of the courthouse on Wednesday morning following the death of a dog last week while in the care of Coastal Dog Services.

The business and an employee are facing a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge after another dog died while in their care earlier this summer. The arraignment hearing for the business is scheduled for 1 pm. The employee, Jennifer Lewis, is scheduled to go on trial in October.

A group plans to march before this afternoon’s hearing. Today’s hearing is separate than the most recent incident last week.

Fenway, an Australian Sheppard puppy, died after a stay at the kennel, according to the dog’s owner Jason Fox. The owner of Coastal Dog Services, Rick Tvelia, told News 3 his employees believed the dog’s collar got caught on a fence, leading to injury. “It was an accident,” he said during an interview last week.

Fox says Fenway’s injuries were very severe and believes the dog was attacked at the kennel. He says Fenway underwent several surgeries before dying from the injuries late last week.

Animal Services continues to investigate Fenway’s death, according to a city spokesperson. At this time, no charges have been filed in that case.

RELATED:

Dog dies from injuries reportedly suffered at Newport News boarding kennel

Man says dog is severely hurt after stay at Newport News boarding kennel