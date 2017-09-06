Local shelters hope to find homes for pets taken in after Hurricane Harvey

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – PETA will be transferring 60 dogs and cats to Norfolk, Virginia Beach and other Hampton Roads cities.

The animals were stuck in regional shelters in Texas and Louisiana and were affected by flooding because of Hurricane Harvey.

Members of PETA’s rescue team and a Virginia SPCA staff member spent the last week helping locate and save animals that were stranded by Harvey.

PETA said they are relocating these animals to Virginia, hoping that it will free up space needed for more incoming flood victims.

“Hurricane Harvey has left its mark on Texas and Louisiana, and Hampton Roads now has the opportunity to help some of the dogs and cats from overwhelmed animal shelters in some of the most devastated areas,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch.

The dogs and cats from the flooded shelters in Texas and Louisiana will arrive at the PETA’s Sam Simon Center Thursday at 12 p.m.

Nachminovitch said he hopes that people in the area are looking to give these animals a good home, “PETA invites our neighbors to open their homes and hearts to dogs and cats who need and deserve lots of love, security, and comfort.”

Cats and dogs that were affected by Harvey will be taken to these shelter locations for foster care and adoption: Virginia Beach SPCA, the Chesapeake Humane Society, Chesapeake Animal Services, Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center, Norfolk SPCA, Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, the Heritage Humane Society, Southampton County’s Partners Among Cats and Canines, and SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina.

