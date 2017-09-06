Hampton History Museum to hold open auditions for Hampton Horror Stories Tours

HAMPTON, Va. – Did you know Hampton has a dark side? More importantly, did you know you could be a part of telling its colorful and spooky history?

The Hampton History Museum is looking for performers to bring to life stories and figures from the city’s dark side for evening walking tours that will be offered the week before Halloween. The museum will hold open auditions from September 25-26 from 5-7 p.m. No experience is necessary for these volunteer positions.

A short script containing biographical information about each character will be provided at the audition. A variety of speaking and non-speaking roles are available. The museum is also looking for groups of pirates, speakeasy patrons, flappers, jail inmates and others in addition to the featured roles of historical characters.

No preparation is necessary for the auditions, and while some costumes will be available, actors are welcome to put together a period-appropriate outfit.

From October 23-27, these hour-long tours will included eerie tales of old Hampton and the Tidewater area. The Hampton Horror Stories Tours will encounter actors portraying the first witch recorded in America, ghosts of Civil War Soldiers, pirates from Blackbeard’s crew, escaped prisoners and more.

Each tour will included the grisly side of Hampton history, surprises and a spooky lantern tour of the St. John’s Church graveyard.

Anyone unable to attend either audition but interested in taking on a role in the tours is asked to call Hampton Horror Tour coordinator Brian Murray at (757) 209-4579 or email brianmurrayXIV@gmail.com