Four ways to stay organized now that kids are back in school

Once kids are back in class, it can feel like the family is running in a million directions trying to keep up with school, sports and homework.
That means your house can get messy quickly.
To help you and your kids stay organized, News 3 got some tips from the folks at Arange, a home organizing company in Hampton Roads.
Here are some of their suggestions:
- Create in-and-out boxes - This is an easy way to keep paperwork organized. Create one folder for the parents and one for the kids. When your child comes home with paperwork, they drop it into the folder for their parents. Parents then grab the paperwork, sign it and put it in the kid's folder so they can easily grab it before heading to class.
- Create a kid command center - This is a place where your kids can put all of their school supplies when they get home. It includes a bin for backpacks, folders for paperwork, a calendar and white board to leave notes and/or hang artwork.
- Create an "out the door fast" station - Give your kid one spot where they can leave their coat and shoes so they quickly grab them on the way out the door.
- Color code lunch items - Keep bags and water bottles separate colors for each child so there's no fighting over what belongs to whom.