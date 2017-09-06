First Warning Forecast: Drying out overnight and Thursday morning
We’re tracking showers and storms this evening and tonight. Some storms have the potential to become strong to severe. The biggest threat will be strong straight line and heavy downpours. Showers and storms will begin to taper off overnight, with dry conditions by morning. Lows in the mid 60s.
Much cooler air will move in behind the cold front to end the work week. Highs will drop into the mid 70s by Thursday. A few showers will linger into early Thursday morning but we will return to sunshine by the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine and 70s on Friday.
The weekend is looking wonderful with highs in the mid 70s and low rain chances. As we head into next week, we will continue to track Irma.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms (50%) . Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to start. Clearing skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW around 5 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
Hurricane Irma
Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will pass just north of Puerto Rico tonight, pass near or just north of the coast of Hispaniola Thursday, and be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening.
5:00 PM AST Wed Sep 6
Location: 18.8°N 65.4°W
Moving: WNW at 16 mph
Min pressure: 914 mb
Max sustained: 185 mph
Hurricane Jose
5:00 PM AST Wed Sep 6
Location: 13.9°N 45.8°W
Moving: WNW at 16 mph
Min pressure: 994 mb
Max sustained: 75 mph
Hurricane Katia
4:00 PM CDT Wed Sep 6
Location: 21.7°N 95.1°W
Moving: SE at 3 mph
Min pressure: 992 mb
Max sustained: 75 mph
