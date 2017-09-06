We’re tracking showers and storms this evening and tonight. Some storms have the potential to become strong to severe. The biggest threat will be strong straight line and heavy downpours. Showers and storms will begin to taper off overnight, with dry conditions by morning. Lows in the mid 60s.

Much cooler air will move in behind the cold front to end the work week. Highs will drop into the mid 70s by Thursday. A few showers will linger into early Thursday morning but we will return to sunshine by the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine and 70s on Friday.

The weekend is looking wonderful with highs in the mid 70s and low rain chances. As we head into next week, we will continue to track Irma.