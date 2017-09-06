× First Warning Forecast: Drying out overnight and Thursday morning

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms (50%) . Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to start. Clearing skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Irma

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will pass just north of Puerto Rico tonight, pass near or just north of the coast of Hispaniola Thursday, and be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening.

5:00 PM AST Wed Sep 6

Location: 18.8°N 65.4°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 914 mb

Max sustained: 185 mph

Hurricane Jose

5:00 PM AST Wed Sep 6

Location: 13.9°N 45.8°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 994 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

Hurricane Katia

4:00 PM CDT Wed Sep 6

Location: 21.7°N 95.1°W

Moving: SE at 3 mph

Min pressure: 992 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

