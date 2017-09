Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CURRITUCK, NC - Get ready for a fun-filled day for the entire family with the Heritage Day & Kansas City BBQ Competition.

Currituck Heritage Festival Bulls & BBQ Edition

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Currituck County Rural Center, Powells Point, NC

Event Schedule:

- Heritage Day & Kansas City BBQ Competition - 1:00 - 5:00

- Peoples Choice Tasting 1:30 - 3:00 (or until sold out)

- Rodeo 7:00 - 9:00 Gates Open at 6:00 PM

Presented by

Currituck, Outer Banks, NC

www.visitcurrituck.com