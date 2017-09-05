Virginia Beach officer shoots, kills dog during DUI incident with owner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach Police officer shot and killed an aggressive dog during a DUI arrest Tuesday night.

The incident began when Virginia Beach Police stopped Theodore Stephen Schlossman in the 900 block of Norfolk Avenue around 9 p.m.

When police attempted to arrest Schlossman for DUI, he began to resist and released his dog from his vehicle.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the dog became aggressive towards the officer, forcing the officer to fire his weapon, shooting and killing the dog.

Schlossman has been charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit a breath analysis, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana, and threatening the life of a law enforcement officer.

Schlossman will appear in court Tuesday.

The case remains under investigation by the departments professional standards office.