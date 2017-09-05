Two involved in Suffolk crash attempt to flee from scene

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a head-on collision on Tuesday morning.

Authorities were notified of the crash at East Washington Street and Suburban Drive at 10:36 a.m.

When crews arrived, they discovered the head-on collision occurred between an SUV, which was on its side, and another car.

The adult female driver in the car was extricated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue, who then provided emergency medical assessment and treatment of serious injuries. She was ultimately airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital via Nightingale.

The adult male driver and female passenger in the SUV were able to get out of the flipped SUV on their own and attempted to flee the scene. However, one person who had stopped to assist was able to keep the female from leaving.

Police are aware of the identity of the male and are currently looking for him.