Police need public help identifying suspect after teen shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is looking for suspect(s) in connection to the shooting of 16-year-old Newport News male on Memorial Day, that occurred in the 2100 block of Victoria Blvd.

Around 11:45 p.m., dispatchers got a call about the shooting.

When officers got there they found the victim, a juvenile, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

As of now, there are no suspects, but a preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect(s) fired several shots toward a residence on Victoria Blvd.

The minor that was injured in the shooting was in his home when struck by gun fire, according to police.

Both motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.