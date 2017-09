NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday in the 900 block of Bagnall Road.

Police say they were called to the scene around 3 a.m.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information on who may have shot the man is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.