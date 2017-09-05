Local support for struggling single mothers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Shining Light Homes is a non-profit helping meet the immediate needs of struggling single mothers - from diapers to transportation to temporary housing. Shining Light is currently eligible for a $5,000 donation from One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning.
Visit OneHourCares.com before September 20th to vote for Shining Light or another deserving nonprofit.
To date, One Hour Cares has given away more than $60,000 to local non-profit groups.
Presented by One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and OneHourCares.com