Local support for struggling single mothers on Coast Live

Posted 8:22 pm, September 5, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -   Shining Light Homes is a non-profit helping meet the immediate needs of struggling single mothers - from diapers to transportation to temporary housing. Shining Light is currently eligible for a $5,000 donation from One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning.

Visit OneHourCares.com before September 20th to vote for Shining Light or another deserving nonprofit.

To date, One Hour Cares has given away more than $60,000 to local non-profit groups.

