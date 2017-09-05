Driver suffering from life threatening injuries after single vehicle accident on Oceana Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are working a single vehicle accident that left a driver seriously injured near the 100 block of Oceana Boulevard and the 200 block of First Colonial Road Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:10 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found that the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe had been ejected from the vehicle after traveling north on Oceana Boulevard when control of the SUV was lost and the vehicle rolled over.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Northbound Oceana Boulevard has been shut down. The case is still active and is being investigated by the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT). There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.