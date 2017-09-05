Chipotle to add queso to menu

DENVER – Queso lovers rejoice!

After testing a Tex-Mex queso dip in July, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Tuesday that it will be adding queso to its menu nationwide on September 12. The restaurant chain has been testing queso in 350 restaurants in Southern California and the Colorado area.

“Although queso was the number one requested menu item, we never added it to our menu before now because we wouldn’t use the industrial additives used in most quesos,” said Steve Ells, founder, chairman and CEO at Chipotle.

Chipotle’s queso gets its flavor from a combination of aged cheddar cheese, tomatillos, tomatoes and several varieties of peppers. It is the national restaurant brand that uses no industrial additives, color or preservatives in its food except lemon and lime juice (which can be used as preservatives, but Chipotle uses them only for taste).

Customers can order queso on their entree or on the side in two sizes with chips. Prices may vary slightly by city, but will typically range from $1.25 to add it to an entree to $5.25 for a large side order.

