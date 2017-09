LONDON — Oh, baby!

Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, have announced they are expecting a third child, according to the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

The royal couple already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kensington Palace says in release that “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

