Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Showers, sunshine and Irma’s impact

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It’s almost hard to enjoy the beautiful weather out there today knowing a monster hurricane is lurking in the Atlantic.

Irma remains a powerful hurricane and will likely have some impact on our weather early next week. The big question is whether it will be a direct impact from the southeast (worst case) or remnant moisture moving in from the southwest. Either is still very possible.

Before then, we should enjoy some pretty pleasant weather.

The first day of public school for kids in Virginia is looking pretty tranquil. We should enjoy plenty of sunshine at the bus stop in the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. By the afternoon though, there will be more cloud cover and a slight chance for a shower ahead of an approaching cold front.

That cold front will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Some rain may linger into early on Thursday, but most of the day is looking dry and pleasant.

That cold front will drop our temperatures from the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday into the mid 70s on Thursday!

And we will enjoy more seventies through the weekend.

But it looks like Irma may start to impact us Monday afternoon. Stay tuned!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1775 Hurricane: Flooding caused numerous deaths

1999 F2 Tornado Hampton (Dennis)

