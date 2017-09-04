Newport News school buses may soon capture speeding cars

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Vehicles plowing through school bus stop arms has parents like Eric Pizarro worried about the start of the school year.

“You wanna make sure that they get to school in one piece and come back in one piece,” Pizarro told News 3.

Below is a list of reckless driving citations issued to local drivers last school year for this infraction:

“We knew it was a problem and drivers always bring it up,” Newport News Public Schools Transportation Director Shay Coates said.

In response, the district is looking to install stop-arm cameras on their buses.

“Once the driver makes a stop and the stop-arm is deployed, the camera automatically goes into motion,” Coates explained.

They recently conducted three pilot programs, the final study was for three months from March to June 2016.

The results were shocking.

“During that time, we were on spring break and June was only half a month – so it’s probably less than three months that we had over 700 violations and that was very telling” said Coates.

However, since most violations aren’t caught on camera or seen by police, only ten citations were issued last school year.

So when are your kids most at risk? Find out Tuesday night on News 3 at 5 p.m.