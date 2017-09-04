× First responders called to Oceanfront after man on bike says he is robbed by group of men

Virginia Beach – Oceanfront hotel staff say a Virginia Beach visitor ended their Labor Day weekend on a terrifying note. According to a call for First Responders, a man called for help saying he was surrounded by a group of men, one of them armed with a gun.

The incident reportedly happened around 5:30 Sunday night near 24th Street and Atlantic Avenue. According to the call for First Responders, the man was riding his bike on when the group surrounded him, one man pulling out a gun. The man was able to safely ride away from the group, and called for help at an Oceanfront hotel on 34th Street. Staff at the business confirm they called police for assistance, but were not able to provide any more information on the guest or incident.

Vacationers who heard about the incident say they were surprised that something like this could happen during such a busy weekend.

“I am shocked,” said vacationer, Bill Singer. “We have been here a few times before and never did I experience anything like that. For something like that to happen at that hour with that many people around its just mind boggling, I cant believe it.”