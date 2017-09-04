Driver, passenger suffer serious injuries in Shore Drive crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three people were injured in a vehicle crash Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. police responded​ to the 4500 block of Shore Drive.

A brown Chevy pickup traveling westbound on Shore Drive did not yield while making a left hand turn and was struck by a silver Lexus traveling eastbound on Shore Dr.

Police said the driver and passenger in the Lexus were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in the Chevy was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Shore Drive was closed but has reopened to traffic.

