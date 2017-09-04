Driver, passenger suffer serious injuries in Shore Drive crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three people were injured in a vehicle crash Monday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m. police responded to the 4500 block of Shore Drive.
A brown Chevy pickup traveling westbound on Shore Drive did not yield while making a left hand turn and was struck by a silver Lexus traveling eastbound on Shore Dr.
Police said the driver and passenger in the Lexus were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
A passenger in the Chevy was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Shore Drive was closed but has reopened to traffic.
36.904406 -76.127781