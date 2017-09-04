American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. – An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing Monday night.

An airport official told News 3 the plane safely landed at Norfolk International Airport.

The flight number is 235 and the plane was heading from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Miami.

The plane landed after reports of smoke in the cockpit. The official said there are 202 people on board and no injuries reported.

Right now an investigation into the issue is ongoing.

Download the News 3 app for updates.