Win the School Year: Back to school like a boss!

A Newport News blogger and mother of three boys is sharing what works for family in the hours before the school year begins.

Victoria Heckstall of GiveAways4Mom.com said her most important piece of advice is to wake up long before the kids do on the first day back to school.

"They want to try to help, and while they're trying to be helpful, they're really not helpful," said Heckstall. "Just being able to get up and get it done before they're up makes it a lot easier."

Getting up before the kids, Heckstall said, allows parents to pack lunches without the little ones getting in the way. It also gives moms and dads some peace and quiet before all the chaos commences.

She also encourages parents to make use of the night before school by getting the kids to take their baths, pack their book bags and put out their clothes.

Heckstall also recommends staying organized with phone applications and some old fashioned methods. Check out her blog for her advice for staying on track.