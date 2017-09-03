Good news, the entire weekend, won’t be a washout! In fact, we’re actually going to dry out and warm up over the next couple of days. Clearing skies as the day progresses today. Highs will warm to the lower 80s.
Labor day is looking gorgeous and warm, with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low and mid 80s. A bit more humid on Tuesday, with highs in the mid and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.
Shower and storm chances will increase by mid week, so keep those umbrellas handy! We’re looking at about a 50/50 shot for both Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front moves in. It will also drop our temperatures into the 70s. After that, the forecast really depends on what happens with Hurricane Irma. We will be tracking it very closely!