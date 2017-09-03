Today: Mostly cloudy to start, followed by gradual clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: W around 5 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
Irma is moving toward the west-southwest near 15 mph, and this course at a slightly slower forward speed is expected through tonight. A turn toward the west is forecast on Monday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast through Monday night.
5:00 AM AST Sun Sep 3
Location: 18.0°N 47.5°W
Moving: WSW at 15 mph
Min pressure: 969 mb
Max sustained: 115 mph
Hurricane Tracker
Meteorologist April Loveland
