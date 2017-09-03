× First Warning Forecast: Sunny and dry weather for Labor Day

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Winds: W around 5 mph.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Irma

Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). A westward to west-southwestward motion with some reduction in forward speed is expected through Monday night. On the forecast track, the center of Irma is expected to approach the northern Leeward Islands late Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is forecast during the

next 48 hours.

8:00 PM AST Sun Sep 3

Location: 17.4°N 50.3°W

Moving: W at 14 mph

Min pressure: 959 mb

Max sustained: 115 mph

Hurricane Tracker

