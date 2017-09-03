It was nice to see the clouds break up today and see some sunshine! The weather is looking even sunnier for Labor Day! Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 60s. We could see a little bit of fog overnight.

 

Plenty of sunshine for your Labor Day! Going to be a great day for your outdoor activities. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Going to be another dry, but hot and humid day for Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s, but will feel more like the 90s with the humidity.

 

Showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front moves in. Looks like we can enjoy some dry weather to end the work week and into the weekend.

 

We then will have to keep a close eye on Irma to see where the system will track because it could have a big impact on our weather. As of now, it is too soon to know if/how the system will impact the continental U.S.