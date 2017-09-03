First Warning Forecast: Sunny and dry weather for Labor Day
It was nice to see the clouds break up today and see some sunshine! The weather is looking even sunnier for Labor Day! Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 60s. We could see a little bit of fog overnight.
Plenty of sunshine for your Labor Day! Going to be a great day for your outdoor activities. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Going to be another dry, but hot and humid day for Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s, but will feel more like the 90s with the humidity.
Showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front moves in. Looks like we can enjoy some dry weather to end the work week and into the weekend.
We then will have to keep a close eye on Irma to see where the system will track because it could have a big impact on our weather. As of now, it is too soon to know if/how the system will impact the continental U.S.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Winds: W around 5 mph.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
Hurricane Irma
Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). A westward to west-southwestward motion with some reduction in forward speed is expected through Monday night. On the forecast track, the center of Irma is expected to approach the northern Leeward Islands late Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is forecast during the
next 48 hours.
8:00 PM AST Sun Sep 3
Location: 17.4°N 50.3°W
Moving: W at 14 mph
Min pressure: 959 mb
Max sustained: 115 mph
Hurricane Tracker
Meteorologist April Loveland
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram: HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar