Chicago Bears sign former ODU defensive lineman Rashaad Coward to practice squad

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Chicago Bears were the first NFL team to give former Old Dominion defensive lineman Rashaad Coward a shot in the league. After releasing him Saturday, Chicago is giving Coward another chance.

The Bears signed Coward to their practice squad.

NFL teams are permitted to establish Practice Squads of up to 10 players who are eligible to participate in practice, but these players remain free agents and are eligible to sign with any other team in the league.

Coward appeared in all four of Chicago’s preseason games, registering three tackles and a pass defense Thursday vs. Cleveland.