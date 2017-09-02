First Warning Forecast: From gloomy skies to sunshine
Tonight: Showers and storms move out, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: S around 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to start, followed by gradual clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: W around 5 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
Irma is moving a little south of due west near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Irma is currently a small hurricane, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 70 miles. However, the hurricane is expected to grow in size during the next couple of days.
5:00 PM AST Sat Sep 2
Location: 18.5°N 44.6°W
Moving: W at 15 mph
Min pressure: 973 mb
Max sustained: 110 mph
Hurricane Tracker
