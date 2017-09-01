U.S Marshals office warns of phone scheme

NORFOLK Va.- The U.S. Marshals Service is warning the public of several nationwide telephone schemes involving individuals claiming to be U.S. Marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials.

A male voice claims to be a law enforcement official and demands a payment in order to avoid arrest for failure to report for jury duty.

The U.S. Marshals office says if you do receive a call demanding money that is a red flag.

Hang up and report it.

This is not the first time these calls have been reported.

The U.S. Marshals office says they have received an increase in reports in the past week after a decline in calls over the past few months.

Law enforcement will never demand money over the phone.