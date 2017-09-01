Two men arrested on drug charges after search warrant served at Chesapeake smoke shop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two men were arrested on drug charges in Chesapeake after a search warrant was served at a local smoke shop on August 31.

Chesapeake Police say they served the warrant at the Happy Daze store in the 3000 block of S. Military Highway.

William Barnes, 55, was arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Schedule I Narcotic and Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I Narcotic.

Andrew Murphy, 24, was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I Narcotic.

Both men are being held in the Chesapeake City Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and further charges are pending.