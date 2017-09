WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Pumpkin spice fever has spread far and wide over the last few years, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating the trend with a seasonal doughnut flavor that will only be available for a short time.

The doughnut chain is bringing back their fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut – but only for one day.

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts are back! One Day Only – Friday, 9/8. Only at participating (US/CAN) shops. https://t.co/Etrl4kXGJp pic.twitter.com/k8WWHvrWrG — krispykreme (@krispykreme) August 31, 2017

You can enjoy this fall favorite on September 8. It will be available all day while supplies last.