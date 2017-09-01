Norfolk Botanical Garden extends Sunday Dog Days to help animals affected by Harvey

NORFOLK, Va. – Explore a beautiful garden with your four-legged friend and help pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey reunite with their owners!

Norfolk Botanical Garden announced Friday that it will extend its summer event Sunday Dog Days through September as it strives to help animals affected by Harvey.

Sunday Dog Days allows guests to explore the Garden with their four-legged friends. The event is a partnership with the Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (VBSPCA), which currently has representatives in Texas to aid rescue efforts.

The $5 FIDO Fee – for your dog’s admission to the park – will go directly to the efforts to help displaced animals. Admission to the Garden is free for members. General admission applies for non-members.

Click here for more information.