Newport News Police investigating bomb threat at department store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are responding to a bomb threat at a Kohl’s in the 500 block of Bland Boulevard Friday afternoon.
Newport News Communications received the call at 2:35 p.m. The Kohl’s Loss Prevention Officer that made the call reportedly heard from another employee that an unknown male made a statement about a bomb inside of a book bag in the store.
No device has been located, and the store has reopened to customers after having previously been evacuated.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
