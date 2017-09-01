Newport News Police investigating bomb threat at department store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are responding to a bomb threat at a Kohl’s in the 500 block of Bland Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Newport News Communications received the call at 2:35 p.m. The Kohl’s Loss Prevention Officer that made the call reportedly heard from another employee that an unknown male made a statement about a bomb inside of a book bag in the store.

No device has been located, and the store has reopened to customers after having previously been evacuated.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.