Navy announces distribution plans for switch to green camouflage working uniform

WASHINGTON – The Navy has announced the new rules and distribution plans for their upcoming switch from the blue Navy Working Uniform Type I to the green Navy Working Uniform Type III.

The Navy announced the plan to transition to the green NWU Type III uniform as the primary working uniform in 2016. For now, Sailors can wear either the blue NWU Type I uniform or the green NWU Type III uniform until September 30, 2019 at the discretion of their unit commander or commanding officer.

Beginning October 1, 2019, the green NWU Type III uniform will become the Navy’s primary shore working uniform.

The roll-out plan for the change to the NWU Type III begins October 1, 2017 and ends September 1, 2019.

Below is the Fleet distribution schedule for the NWU Type III:

October 2017 – New accessions and Sailors assigned to commands at Recruit Training Command, Navy Officer Training Command and Navy Region Southwest

January 2018 – Navy Region Southeast

July 2018 – Navy Region Mid-Atlantic and Naval District Washington Region

January 2019 – Navy Region Japan and Guam

March 2019 – Navy Region Northwest

June 2019 -NEXCOM uniform website and call center

July 2019 – Other service exchange stores (i.e., Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores)

Clothing replacement allowances for enlisted Sailors will increase beginning October 1, 2017 and will continue to expand in fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

The Navy also released a list of approved boots Sailors will be able to wear with the uniform. They say they are currently conducting a three-month boot wear test among 350 Sailors assigned to afloat units and shore installations. This is to identify and select a replacement for the current black Navy-issue boot.

A report with a new boot recommendation is expected by the end of the calendar year.

Read more about the changes in NAVADMIN 214/17