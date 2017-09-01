Lawsuit filed against city, police for alleged Charlottesville negligence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A lawsuit is being filed against the City of Charlottesville, the Charlottesville Chief of Police, and the Superintendent of the Virginia State Police on behalf of a man who claims he was assaulted by white supremacists and neo-Nazi protesters during the events on August 12.

Attorneys with Nexus Caridades Attorneys out of Charlottesville say Robert Sanchez Turner was assaulted while police officers watched and did not protect him or arrest those responsible.

The attorneys say their proof is in the footage shot by both media outlets and citizens.

“I’m eager to get answers,” said Turner during a press conference held Friday morning.

RELATED:

Full Coverage: Charlottesville Protest