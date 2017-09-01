Juvenile arrested in relation to Norfolk motel homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department has made an arrest Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of a Norfolk man.

A juvenile was taken in to police custody without incident and faces one count each of second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On August 8, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Military Highway at the Days Inn Motel for a “shots fired” call for service. Upon arrival, first responders found Anthony Sinclair, 18, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Sinclair was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Related links:

Police identify 18-year-old killed in shooting at Norfolk motel

Police investigate deadly shooting at Norfolk motel

Map: 2017 homicides in Hampton Roads, surrounding areas