Former Old Dominion pitcher Justin Verlander traded to the Astros

HOUSTON, Texas – After 13 seasons in the Motor City with the Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander is headed to the Houston Astros, the team tweeted early Friday morning.

Old Dominion’s all-time strikeout leader had the final say in his destination with a full no-trade clause in his contract. That gave the right-handed pitcher the discretion to veto any trade that wasn’t to his liking.

In 13 major league seasons, Verlander has won the AL Cy Young Award (2011), pitched two no-hitters (2007, 2011), and earned an MVP (2011). Verlander pitched for the Monarchs from 2002-05.

In 28 starts this season, Verlander is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA.