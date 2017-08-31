Redskins wrap up preseason with 13-10 victory at Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Third sting quarterback Nate Sudfeld played the entire game, completing 22-of-33 passes for 228 yards, as the Redskins avoid a losing preseason with a 13-10 victory over the Buccaneers Thursday.

Washington’s only touchdown came with 5:27 to play in the fourth quarter. 2017 seventh round draft pick Josh Harvey-Clemons returned an interception 41 yards for a TD. That score put the ‘Skins ahead 13-3.

Tampa Bay’s Bernard Reedy caught a 10 yard pass from Sefo Liufau with 3:06 to play to trim the lead to 13-10.

Mack Brown led the Redskins running game, picking up 69 yards on 18 carries. Receiver Matt Hazel hauled in four passes for 60 yards.

After starting the preseason with two losses, the Redskins rattle off two straight victories to finish the exhibition slate with a 2-and-2 record. Washington has not endured a losing preseason since the team went 1-and-3 in 2009.

The burgundy and gold open the 2017 regular season Sunday September 10th, at home, against the Eagles.