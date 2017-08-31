Rates for Dominion Energy customers to drop on September 1

RICHMOND – Electric rates for Dominion Energy residential customers will drop on September 1.

According to Dominion, the typical 1,000 kilowatt-hour residential monthly bill will drop by $1.55 largely due to a $2.07 reduction in transmission-related costs.

The company says they’re still upgrading and modernizing their transmission system but transmission-related costs still declined since last year.

Dominion says the new lower rates will be well below state, regional and national averages. The new monthly bills will be 7.0% below the Virginia average, 15.9% below the national average, 17.9% below the D.C. regional average and 29.3% below the East Coast average.