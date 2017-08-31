President Trump pledges $1 million of own money to Harvey relief efforts

The President will donate $1 million of his own money to Harvey recovery efforts.

The White House said he hasn’t determined which group to support.

The unrelenting storm unleashed its wrath on a wide swath east of Houston, leaving thousands stranded in flooded homes and forcing the evacuation of a nursing facility and even an emergency shelter where residents had sought refuge.

At least 37 deaths related to Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath have been reported in Texas. One of them, Houston police Sgt. Steve Perez, drowned while trying to get to work.