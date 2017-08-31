× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Get ready for wet weather from Harvey

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

We’ve all been watching the tragedy in Texas caused by hurricane Harvey.

And now the remnant moisture from Harvey is heading in our direction.

Thankfully, we are not talking about a ton of rain. But scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for the next few days.

A front to our north will sag down over the region tonight. That will bring us much cooler temperatures on Friday.

But the front will also act as an interstate highway for Harvey’s moisture.

Widely scattered showers and storms are possible through the day on Friday. But it looks like the bulk of the rain won’t arrive until late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Storms will be scattered about on Saturday as well. That means it will not be wet from beginning to end, but there will be a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and into Saturday night.

The big question is how long the wet weather sticks around. Right now, it looks like we we’ll see some lingering showers on Sunday morning, with clearing skies in the afternoon as the front pushes back to our north.

That will lay the groundwork for dry and hot weather for Labor Day and the first day of school for kids in Virginia on Tuesday.

But don’t put away the umbrellas, more wet weather moves in by mid week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1983 F2 Tornado: Richmond Co

