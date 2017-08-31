Owner of 456 Fish, other Granby Street restaurants, dies

NORFOLK, Va. – Ron Zoby, the owner of 456 Fish and a handful of other restaurants on Granby Street, died Wednesday, according to the company’s business manager.

Other restaurants Zoby owned include Byrd & Baldwin, Norfolk Seafood Company/Big Easy Oyster Bar, 219 American Bistro, Leone’s and Bodega, which will soon reopen as Revolve.

Zoby was instrumental in revitalizing Granby Street.

There is no further information on the cause of Zoby’s death at this time.

