Norfolk Police and barbers to give free back to school haircuts at Southside STEM Academy

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department’s community outreach initiative, “Five-0 and Fades,” will give out 300 free haircuts to school-age boys ages 5-18 on September 3.

This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southside STEM Academy on Campostella Road.

In addition to the free haircuts, there will also be games, food and activities including movies, K-9 and bomb robot demonstrations and social services information in a block party setting.

Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a haircut.

The Five-0 and Fades outreach initiative was launched in January with a live community barbershop forum for discussions on difficult topics between officers and young men.