Nauticus to host Homeschool Day on September 14

Homeschooled students can enjoy Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin during a special Homeschool Day on September 14.

There will be hands-on activities, demonstrations and enjoy showings of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Secret Ocean in 3D and Aircraft Carrier in 3D in the Nauticus Theater. Students will also be able to explore the Battleship Wisconsin.

Homeschool Day will start at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 per children ages 4 -17 and $12 per adult. Children three and under are free.

For more information, call (757) 664-1034 or register online at reservations@nauticus.org. Reservations are suggested, but not required.