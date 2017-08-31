× Local foundation flies supplies to Corpus Christi for Harvey victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local foundation is flying to Corpus Christi with supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims. Hillier Ignite is bringing medical supplies, diapers, sunscreen and other items relief organizations are begging for.

The idea came about Tuesday evening when Luke Hillier was watching the news and saw the devastating video. He wanted to take action and help the victims any way he could, but wanted to go beyond donating money. Hillier wanted to bring supplies himself.

Early Thursday morning, Hillier’s plane was full of supplies, including more than 750,000 water purification tablets, kevlar gloves, hard hats and more. Hillier Ignite plans to link up with a relief organization to drop off supplies, then head to Rockport to meet help victims in need.