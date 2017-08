Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A local addition treatment center is remembering those lost to overdose.

Thursday, Youth Challenge of Hampton Roads held a service in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Those in treatment, along with members of the public, lit candles before talking about loved ones who had passed away from an overdose.

Travis Hall, Executive Director of Youth Challenge, says he held the service hoping to raise awareness about addiction.

