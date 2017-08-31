Latrell Scott will get his first taste of the Norfolk State-Virginia State rivalry this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State and Virginia State have a rivalry that roots back to the days when NSU wasn't freestanding. It wasn't until 1969 that NSU (then known as Norfolk State college) achieved independence from Virginia State, thus inspiring the "Spartans" mascot to counter the "Trojans".

This Saturday will be the first meeting between these two teams in five seasons.

Spartans head coach Latrell Scott is getting the first taste of what this rivalry means, with a bit of familiarity with the foe. Before coming to Norfolk State, Scott was the head coach at VSU from 2013-14.

He led the Trojans to two straight CIAA division championships before taking over the Spartans program in 2015.

"Obviously everybody knows the Virginia State, Norfolk State story," said Scott. "It's a game that has been played for years, unfortunately I have never been a part of it. From the number of phone calls and ticket requests I have received this week, it's definitely a huge game."

Norfolk State named true freshman Tripp Harrington as the starting quarterback for Saturday's game, but Scott mentioned both Harrington and Juwan "Pootie" Carter will see snaps at the position.

The ABNB Labor Day Classic kicks off at 6:00pm Saturday at Dick Price Stadium.