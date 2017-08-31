CoVa Magazine has the top 3 flower trends for weddings on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Today's floral arrangements are all about freedom—think foraged foliage, woodland-inspired greenery and lush and loose bouquets. From the pages of Coastal Virginia Magazine, we look at three ways to let your arrangements and reception flowers get a little wild.